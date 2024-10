Pittman (back) was present but not participating in Wednesday's practice, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Josh Downs (toe) was also a spectator during practice, though Atkins points out that both Pittman and Downs also missed the last two Wednesday practice sessions for rest purposes. Pittman has two more chances to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans, but the early expectation is that he'll be ready to play.