Michael Pittman

Michael Pittman Injury: On track to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 13, 2024 at 8:44am

Pittman (back) remains listed as questionable but is expected to be active Sunday against the Titans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Rapoport, Pittman is dealing with a back issue that initially was thought to be something that could sideline the wideout multiple weeks. However, after putting in a full practice Friday, Pittman is trending toward active status. The Colts will confirm his status when the team posts its inactive list 90 minutes before Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

Michael Pittman
Indianapolis Colts
