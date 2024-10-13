Michael Pittman Injury: On track to play Sunday

Pittman (back) remains listed as questionable but is expected to be active Sunday against the Titans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Rapoport, Pittman is dealing with a back issue that initially was thought to be something that could sideline the wideout multiple weeks. However, after putting in a full practice Friday, Pittman is trending toward active status. The Colts will confirm his status when the team posts its inactive list 90 minutes before Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.