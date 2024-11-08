Michael Pittman Injury: Ruled out this week

Coach Shane Steichen noted Friday that Pittman (back/finger) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Amanda Foster of the Colts' official site reports.

Pittman, who didn't participate in practice this week, is thus slated to miss his first game of the season Sunday. Per James Boyd of The Athletic, Steichen indicated Friday that Pittman is viewed as week-to-week, but at this stage the team is still not considering IR for the wideout. In Pittman's absence, Josh Downs and Alec Pierce are in line to lead the Colts' WR corps, with Ashton Dulin and Adonai Mitchell mixing in, while Anthony Gould is available in reserve.