Michael Pittman Injury: Sits out Wednesday with back injury

Pittman didn't participate in practice Wednesday due to a back injury.

The Colts put out a lengthy injury report Wednesday that included Pittman and Josh Downs (toe) at wide receiver, as well as Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Trey Sermon (collarbone) and quarterback Anthony Richardson (oblique). With the exception of Richardson -- who was a limited participant -- each of those four players sat out Wednesday's session entirely. Though Pittman still has time to overcome the back issue ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans, adding an injury to the mix is far from ideal from a fantasy perspective for the wideout, who will face a tough matchup against a stingy secondary led by cornerback L'Jarius Sneed.