Michael Pittman headshot

Michael Pittman Injury: Still not practicing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Pittman (back/finger) remained sidelined at practice Friday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Pittman also missed Wednesday and Thursday's sessions, and his continued absence Friday doesn't bode well for his chances of playing Sunday against the Bills. If Pittman ends up being unavailable for the contest, the Colts' Week 10 wideout corps would be in line to be led by Josh Downs and Alec Pierce, with Ashton Dulin and Adonai Mitchell mixing in.

