Michael Pittman Injury: Unlikely to practice this week
Head coach Mike McCarthy relayed Saturday that both Pittman (leg) and DK Metcalf (undisclosed) will be "hard pressed" to participate in practice this week, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.
Both Pittman and Metcalf were sidelined for the Steelers' 28-9 preseason win over the Packers on Thursday, and it looks like both veteran wideouts are unlikely to play in this Friday's exhibition contest against the Jets. Pittman has been working through a right leg injury, but there's no indication that he won't be available for the Steelers' Week 1 clash against the Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 13. If he isn't able to play against the Jets, then Pittman's last chance to see preseason action would be Thursday, Aug. 27, against the Bills.
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