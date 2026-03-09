Michael Pittman News: Headed to Steelers
The Colts are trading Pittman to the Steelers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Pittman, who is coming off a 2025 regular-season in which he caught 80 of his 111 targets for 784 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns in 17 contests, will provide the Steelers WR corps will an immediate boost, as he'll work alongside DK Metcalf this coming season. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, dealing Pittman will free up $24 million in salary cap space for the Colts, who signed fellow WR Alec Pierce to a reported four-year, $116 million deal earlier Monday. Additionally, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that Pittman is getting a new three-year, $59 million deal with the Steelers, but at this stage it's uncertain which QB he'll be catching passes from this coming season.
