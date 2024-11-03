Michael Pittman News: Just one catch in Week 9 loss

Pittman caught one of four targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Vikings.

Pittman was blanked on one first-half target and didn't see a substantial uptick in the second half. His quiet stat line was especially disappointing in the context of the Colts benching Anthony Richardson and starting Joe Flacco under center against the Vikings, as Pittman's pedestrian performance this season has been attributed in large part to Richardson's inaccuracy. After mustering at least 925 receiving yards in each of the previous three regular seasons, Pittman's on pace for only 691 receiving yards in 2024, with just 366 yards through nine games. Picking up the pace won't be easy in Week 10 against Buffalo's stout secondary.