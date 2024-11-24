Michael Pittman News: Leading receiver on seven targets

Pittman caught six of seven targets for 96 yards in Sunday's 24-6 loss to Detroit.

Pittman finished with the highest fantasy score of any receiver Sunday after neither side threw a passing touchdown. The 26-year-old has produced 41 receptions for 508 yards and two touchdowns across 11 games. A far cry from the 109-1,152-4 receiving line he posted over 16 games in 2023. Pittman should be considered a fringe fantasy option in standard formats heading into next Sunday's tilt against New England.