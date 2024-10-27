Michael Pittman News: More inefficiency with Richardson

Pittman secured one of six targets for 16 yards in the Colts' 23-20 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Pittman struggled through another game with Anthony Richardson as his quarterback, finishing a very distant second to Josh Downs in receiving yards on the afternoon. Pittman has now finished under 40 receiving yards in three of the last four games, and he's therefore on track to finish with his lowest numbers across the board since his rookie 2020 campaign.