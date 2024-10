Pittman (back) was present but not participating in Friday's practice, according to Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star.

Pittman practiced fully Thursday, so it's possible that his non-participation Friday is rest-related rather than indicative of a setback. The Colts' upcoming injury report is thus slated to reveal the Week 7 game status of Pittman and fellow WRs Josh Downs (toe) and Alec Pierce (shoulder).