Michael Pittman News: Not practicing Wednesday

Pittman (back) was present but not participating in Wednesday's practice, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

The same applies to fellow WR Josh Downs (toe), though Atkins points out that the duo also missed the last two Wednesday sessions for rest. Pittman has two more chances to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans, but with no reported setbacks in the Colts' Week 7 win over Miami, we'd expect him to continue to work through his back issue this weekend.