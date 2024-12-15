Michael Pittman News: Team-high six catches in Week 15

Pittman caught six of nine targets for 58 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Broncos.

Pittman fumbled at the end of a six-yard catch in the third quarter, but he led the Colts in targets, catches and receiving yards. Josh Downs had only 32 yards on eight targets after missing one game due to a shoulder injury and Alec Pierce exited due to a concussion just before halftime. Pittman has at least seven targets in each of the past four games and should maintain a prominent role in the Colts' lackluster passing attack in Week 16 against the Titans.