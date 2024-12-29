Fantasy Football
Michael Pratt headshot

Michael Pratt News: Inactive in Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 30, 2024 at 5:05pm

Pratt (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup with the Panthers.

Pratt was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, but he wasn't designated as the emergency third quarterback, so Kyle Trask will be the only signal-caller available behind Baker Mayfield in Week 17. The seventh-round pick of the Packers has yet to enter a regular-season game in his rookie campaign.

Michael Pratt
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
