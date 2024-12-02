Michael Pratt News: Returns to practice squad
Pratt reverted to Tampa Bay's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Though Pratt was elevated for Week 13, he was inactive against Carolina. The rookie quarterback hasn't yet gotten to NFL game with both Baker Mayfield (leg) and Kyle Trask ahead of him on the depth chart. It would likely take an absence by one of those two quarterbacks for Pratt to be active on a game day this season.
Michael Pratt
Free Agent
