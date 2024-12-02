Fantasy Football
Michael Pratt News: Returns to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Pratt reverted to Tampa Bay's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Though Pratt was elevated for Week 13, he was inactive against Carolina. The rookie quarterback hasn't yet gotten to NFL game with both Baker Mayfield (leg) and Kyle Trask ahead of him on the depth chart. It would likely take an absence by one of those two quarterbacks for Pratt to be active on a game day this season.

