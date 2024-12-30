Michael Pratt News: Returns to practice squad

Pratt reverted to the Buccaneers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Pratt operated as the team's emergency quarterback in Sunday's 48-14 win over the Panthers, ultimately remaining on the sidelines for the entirety of the contest. The team has used up all three of Pratt's elevations, making it unlikely that he's back with the active roster for the Tampa Bay's regular-season finale in Week 18 versus the Saints.