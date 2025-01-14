Michael Pratt News: Signs with Tampa Bay

Pratt signed a reserve/future contract with Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Pratt was a seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2024 NFL Draft, but he didn't make the team out of the preseason and spent the majority of the campaign bouncing between the Bucs' practice squad and active roster as the team's emergency QB3. Pratt never got into a regular-season game but will get another shot to try and impress the coaching staff this offseason.