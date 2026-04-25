Michael Taaffe News: Packs bags for Miami

The Dolphins selected Taaffe in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 158th overall.

Taaffe started all 26 games over his final two collegiate seasons and generated 148 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, 15 pass breakups and four interceptions. He's an extremely aggressive safety who is comfortable as a run stopper and in coverage. His size is a serious question mark, however, as he measured in at 6-foot, 190 pounds while having some of the smallest arms for a safety in the draft. Taaffe's skills may not be enough to overcome his physical limitations, but there should be a clear path to a role on special teams.