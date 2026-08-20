Michael Trigg headshot

Michael Trigg Injury: Dealing with toe injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Trigg (toe) did not practice Thursday, Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Trigg signed with Dallas as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 Draft back in April. He played 32 offensive snaps in the Cowboys' preseason opener and secured four of five targets for 30 yards. Trigg is trying to win a job behind Jake Ferguson, Brevyn Spann-Ford and Luke Schoonmaker at tight end.

Michael Trigg
Dallas Cowboys
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