Michael Trigg headshot

Michael Trigg News: Expected to land with Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Trigg is slated to sign with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Trigg spent his final two collegiate seasons with Baylor and is coming off his best campaign, recording 50 catches for 694 yards and six touchdowns in 2025. Dallas features Jake Ferguson at tight end, and Brevyn Spann-Ford provides steady run blocking as Ferguson's backup, so Trigg may need to prove himself on the practice squad before getting a look on the active roster.

Michael Trigg
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Trigg See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Trigg See More
NFL Draft: Final Pre-Draft Rookie Top-60 Rankings
NFL
NFL Draft: Final Pre-Draft Rookie Top-60 Rankings
Author Image
Mario Puig
16 days ago
2026 Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft Simulator
NFL
2026 Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft Simulator
Author Image
Max Staley
25 days ago
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
50 days ago
NFL Draft: Post-Combine Rookie Top-70 Rankings
NFL
NFL Draft: Post-Combine Rookie Top-70 Rankings
Author Image
Mario Puig
54 days ago
NFL Best Ball: Pre-Combine Rookie Tight Ends
NFL
NFL Best Ball: Pre-Combine Rookie Tight Ends
Author Image
John McKechnie
60 days ago