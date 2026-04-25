Michael Trigg News: Expected to land with Dallas

Trigg is slated to sign with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Trigg spent his final two collegiate seasons with Baylor and is coming off his best campaign, recording 50 catches for 694 yards and six touchdowns in 2025. Dallas features Jake Ferguson at tight end, and Brevyn Spann-Ford provides steady run blocking as Ferguson's backup, so Trigg may need to prove himself on the practice squad before getting a look on the active roster.