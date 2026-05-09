Michael Wiley headshot

Michael Wiley Injury: Waived with injury designation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

The Buccaneers waived Wiley (undisclosed) on Saturday with a non-football injury designation, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Wiley spent time on Tampa Bay's practice squad in 2025 and inked a reserve/future contract with the team in January, but with roster spots at a premium in order to pursue undrafted free agents in the wake of the 2026 NFL Draft, he finds himself in need of a new team. Once recovered from his undisclosed injury, Wiley will search for a chance to compete for a reserve role elsewhere. He's still looking for a chance to make his regular season debut.

Michael Wiley
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Wiley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Wiley See More
NFL Combine: Metrics vs Production for Running Backs
NFL
NFL Combine: Metrics vs Production for Running Backs
Author Image
John McKechnie
52 days ago
NFL Dynasty Watch: Top 2024 UDFA Signings After the NFL Draft
NFL
NFL Dynasty Watch: Top 2024 UDFA Signings After the NFL Draft
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
May 7, 2024
Dynasty Strategy: Final 2024 Rookie Top 65
NFL
Dynasty Strategy: Final 2024 Rookie Top 65
Author Image
Mario Puig
May 6, 2024
Dynasty Strategy: Post-Combine Rookie Top-70
NFL
Dynasty Strategy: Post-Combine Rookie Top-70
Author Image
Mario Puig
March 3, 2024