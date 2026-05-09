Michael Wiley Injury: Waived with injury designation
The Buccaneers waived Wiley (undisclosed) on Saturday with a non-football injury designation, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Wiley spent time on Tampa Bay's practice squad in 2025 and inked a reserve/future contract with the team in January, but with roster spots at a premium in order to pursue undrafted free agents in the wake of the 2026 NFL Draft, he finds himself in need of a new team. Once recovered from his undisclosed injury, Wiley will search for a chance to compete for a reserve role elsewhere. He's still looking for a chance to make his regular season debut.
Michael Wiley
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Wiley See More
-
NFL Draft
NFL Combine: Metrics vs Production for Running Backs52 days ago
-
Dynasty Strategy
NFL Dynasty Watch: Top 2024 UDFA Signings After the NFL DraftMay 7, 2024
-
Dynasty Strategy
Dynasty Strategy: Final 2024 Rookie Top 65May 6, 2024
-
Dynasty Strategy
Dynasty Strategy: Post-Combine Rookie Top-70March 3, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Wiley See More