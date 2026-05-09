Michael Wiley Injury: Waived with injury designation

The Buccaneers waived Wiley (undisclosed) on Saturday with a non-football injury designation, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Wiley spent time on Tampa Bay's practice squad in 2025 and inked a reserve/future contract with the team in January, but with roster spots at a premium in order to pursue undrafted free agents in the wake of the 2026 NFL Draft, he finds himself in need of a new team. Once recovered from his undisclosed injury, Wiley will search for a chance to compete for a reserve role elsewhere. He's still looking for a chance to make his regular season debut.