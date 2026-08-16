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Michael Wiley News: Works out with Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 3:17pm

The Buccaneers hosted Wiley for a tryout on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Wiley was waived by the Buccaneers with a non-football injury in early May. Now that the running back has regained his health, he is looking to make a return to the organization that maintained him throughout the offseason. The Buccaneers appear to be in the market for running backs, with Barika Kpeenu signing with the team Sunday.

Michael Wiley
 Free Agent
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