Michael Wiley News: Works out with Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers hosted Wiley for a tryout on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Wiley was waived by the Buccaneers with a non-football injury in early May. Now that the running back has regained his health, he is looking to make a return to the organization that maintained him throughout the offseason. The Buccaneers appear to be in the market for running backs, with Barika Kpeenu signing with the team Sunday.