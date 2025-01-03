Fantasy Football
Michael Wilson Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Wilson is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after being added to the injury report Friday with a hamstring injury, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

An end-of-week addition to the report isn't promising, and even more so because he's a wide receiver with a hamstring injury in Week 18 for a non-playoff team. It's possible the injury is minor enough that Wilson will play anyway, but the Cardinals may want to hold him back if it's a close call ahead of the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. A Week 18 absence for Wilson would leave more perimeter WR reps for Zay Jones, Zach Pascal and/or Xavier Weaver.

