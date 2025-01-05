Michael Wilson Injury: Sitting out season finale
Wilson (hamstring) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Wilson was a late-week addition to the Cardinals' practice report Friday as limited due to a hamstring injury. Such a development could have been worrisome for the second-year wide receiver, and indeed he won't be available to the offense Sunday. As a result, more targets have been freed up for the likes of Greg Dortch, Zay Jones, Zach Pascal and Xavier Weaver behind top WR Marvin Harrison.
