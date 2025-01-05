Fantasy Football
Michael Wilson Injury: Sitting out season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Wilson (hamstring) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Wilson was a late-week addition to the Cardinals' practice report Friday as limited due to a hamstring injury. Such a development could have been worrisome for the second-year wide receiver, and indeed he won't be available to the offense Sunday. As a result, more targets have been freed up for the likes of Greg Dortch, Zay Jones, Zach Pascal and Xavier Weaver behind top WR Marvin Harrison.

Michael Wilson
Arizona Cardinals
