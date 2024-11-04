Michael Wilson News: Blanked in Week 9

Wilson didn't gather in his only target during Sunday's 29-9 victory against the Bears

In a game in which the Cardinals were having their way with the Bears on the ground, Wilson and his fellow pass catchers were on the receiving end of only 20 passes from QB Kyler Murray versus 34 carries overall as a team. As a result, Wilson didn't record a catch for the first time in nine contests this season, and his single target marked a campaign low. Even rookie first-round WR Marvin Harrison (2-34-0 on five targets) and stellar third-year TE Trey McBride (3-35-0 on four targets) were unable to produce much in the passing game, so Wilson's lacking performance is somewhat justified. Still, Wilson will look to get back in the box score this coming Sunday versus the Jets.