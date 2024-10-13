Michael Wilson News: Finds end zone in loss

Wilson brought in two of four targets for 21 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals' 34-13 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Wilson couldn't truly capitalize on the second-quarter exit of Marvin Harrison due to a concussion, as the former actually saw his fewest targets since Week 2. Wilson's reception and yardage totals were also his second-lowest figures of the season in those categories, but he helped make up for the pedestrian production with his first touchdown since Week 1 on an 18-yard grab coming out of the two-minute warning in the second quarter. If Harrison remains sidelined for a Week 7 Monday night home matchup against the Chargers, Wilson would be in line to serve as the No. 1 wideout in that contest.