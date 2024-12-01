Fantasy Football
Michael Wilson

Michael Wilson News: Five grabs in Sunday's loss

RotoWire Staff

December 1, 2024

Wilson caught five of seven targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 23-22 loss to the Vikings.

The five grabs were the most for Wilson since Week 8, but the second-year wideout once again took a back seat to Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison in the Cardinals' passing attack. Wilson has seen at least four targets in three straight games, his longest-such streak of the season, and his role could continue to grow in Week 14 against the Seahawks.

Michael Wilson
Arizona Cardinals
More Stats & News
