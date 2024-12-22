Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Michael Wilson headshot

Michael Wilson News: Gains 44 yards Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Wilson had two receptions on five targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 36-30 overtime loss to Carolina.

Wilson finished second in receiving yards despite catching just two passes for the Cardinals in a game where no receiver went over 50 yards. The sophomore out of Stanford bounced back from last week's dud where he registered just nine yards on the same amount of touches he saw Sunday. Wilson remains limited to deep-league value heading into Saturday's contest against the Rams.

Michael Wilson
Arizona Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now