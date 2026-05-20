Michael Wilson News: In line for extension?

Wilson is a candidate for a contract extension as he enters the final year of his rookie deal, Darren Urban of azcardinals.com reports.

Coming off a 1,000-yard breakout last season, Wilson told reporters Wednesday that his contract situation won't dictate his offseason. He's been participating in voluntary practices, catching passes from Gardner Minshew, Carson Beck and Kedon Slovis while Jacoby Brissett remains away from the team due to his own contract situation. Anyone invested in Wilson's success is rooting for Brissett to make as many starts as possible, though the fantasy results presumably will be less impressive now that the Cardinals have a new coaching staff and a new backfield. Wilson's late-season surge occurred in an offense without WR Marvin Harrison or RB Jeremiyah Love, and with Brissett attempting more than 40 passes per game. Wilson handled the volume well, but that doesn't mean he'll see anything similar in a 2026 Arizona offense where Love and TE Trey McBride look like the safest bets to pile up volume.