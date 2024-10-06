Michael Wilson News: Leads team in receiving Sunday

Wilson corralled five of six targets for 78 yards in Sunday's 24-23 win over the 49ers.

Wilson bounced back from a poor performance in Week 4 in which he lost a fumble to lead Arizona in receiving yards in an upset victory Sunday. The sophomore receiver has garnered 22 targets over his last three contests, but his production has limited his fantasy value to deeper formats. Wilson and the Cardinals will hit the road for Week 5 to face the Packers next Sunday.