Wilson has dominated across the three games Harrison has missed since Week 11, finishing with double-digit catches and over 100 yards receiving in all three of those contests. Versus the Rams in Week 14, Wilson tallied a 11-142-2 on 16 targets, with almost all of quarterback Jacoby Brissett's production being split between himself and tight end Trey McBride. While Wilson now faces a rough road matchup against Houston, Wilson seems assured massive target volume as long as Harrison is sidelined, making it difficult to consider him anything less than a WR1 for fantasy purposes.