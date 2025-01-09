Michael Woods Injury: Finishes season with seven catches

Woods (knee) recorded seven catches on 18 targets for 65 yards over five appearances during the 2024 season.

All of Woods' playing time came during a five-week stretch between Weeks 12 and 17, before a knee injury prevented him from suiting up for the season finale. He often served as the third wideout in those contests, though he likely would have fallen further in the pecking order had Cedric Tillman (concussion) and/or David Bell (hip) been available.