Michael Woods News: Back to practice squad

Woods reverted to the Browns' practice squad Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Woods was elevated for Monday's game against the Broncos, and not only was that his 2024 regular-season debut, it was also his first regular-season action since Week 17 of the 2022 campaign. Woods ended with three catches (on five targets) for 43 yards, and his 66 snaps on offense was second-most among Browns wide receivers only behind Jerry Jeudy (78). Woods could be elevated for Week 14 against the Steelers if Cedric Tillman (concussion) is unable to play.