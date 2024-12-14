Michael Woods News: Expected third WR Sunday

Woods should maintain his role as the third wide receiver Sunday against the Chiefs, as Cedric Tillman has been ruled out.

Woods has eight targets and played 81.6 percent of the offensive snaps over the last two weeks while filling in for Tillman. Prior to his concussion, Tillman generated 44 targets and three touchdowns over five games, so the third wide receiver carries potential in a Jameis Winston-led offense. Cleveland hopes to use a more balanced run/pass ratio Sunday and minimize the opportunities for the Chiefs' offense; however, the Browns often play from behind and Winston has averaged 43.2 attempts per game over the last six weeks, including Week 12's snow game against the Steelers.