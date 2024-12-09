Michael Woods News: Fills in as third wideout
Woods caught one of three targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 27-14 loss to the Steelers in Week 14.
Woods was elevated to the active roster for a second consecutive game, as Cedric Tillman (concussion) was inactive once again. His 63 snaps were the third-most among all receivers, behind only Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku. Woods has four catches (eight targets) for 55 yards in the two games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now