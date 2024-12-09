Michael Woods News: Fills in as third wideout

Woods caught one of three targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 27-14 loss to the Steelers in Week 14.

Woods was elevated to the active roster for a second consecutive game, as Cedric Tillman (concussion) was inactive once again. His 63 snaps were the third-most among all receivers, behind only Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku. Woods has four catches (eight targets) for 55 yards in the two games.