Michael Woods headshot

Michael Woods News: Fills in as third wideout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 9, 2024

Woods caught one of three targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 27-14 loss to the Steelers in Week 14.

Woods was elevated to the active roster for a second consecutive game, as Cedric Tillman (concussion) was inactive once again. His 63 snaps were the third-most among all receivers, behind only Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku. Woods has four catches (eight targets) for 55 yards in the two games.

Michael Woods
Cleveland Browns
