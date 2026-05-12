Michael Woods headshot

Michael Woods News: Headed to Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

The Broncos signed Woods on Monday, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Woods spent time on Green Bay's practice squad last season but was never elevated to the active roster. The 26-year-old last appeared in a regular-season game during the 2024 campaign with the Browns and will look to earn a spot on Denver's final roster.

Michael Woods
Denver Broncos
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Woods See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Woods See More
Week 18 Friday Injury Report: Waddle Trending Up, Mooney a Game-Time Call
NFL
Week 18 Friday Injury Report: Waddle Trending Up, Mooney a Game-Time Call
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
January 3, 2025
Box Score Breakdown: Week 17 Snaps, Routes, Personnel and Usage
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: Week 17 Snaps, Routes, Personnel and Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
December 30, 2024
Gameday Injuries: Week 17
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Week 17
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
December 29, 2024
Week 17 Friday Injury Report: Hurts Out, Richardson Questionable
NFL
Week 17 Friday Injury Report: Hurts Out, Richardson Questionable
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
December 27, 2024