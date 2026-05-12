Michael Woods News: Headed to Denver
The Broncos signed Woods on Monday, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.
Woods spent time on Green Bay's practice squad last season but was never elevated to the active roster. The 26-year-old last appeared in a regular-season game during the 2024 campaign with the Browns and will look to earn a spot on Denver's final roster.
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