Michael Woods News: Makes season debut

Woods caught three of five targets for 43 yards in Monday's 41-32 loss to the Broncos in Week 13.

Woods was elevated from the practice squad and made his season debut. Filling in for an injured Cedric Tillman (concussion), Woods saw his first action since Week 17 of the 2022 season and was the fourth-most targeted Brown in a game where Cleveland quarterback Jameis Winston chucked the ball 58 times. The wideout played 66 snaps and appears to be the preferred option ahead of Jamari Thrash (15 snaps, shoulder), Kadarius Toney (six) and Jaelon Darden (special teams only). Prior to Tillman's concussion, he had been heavily involved in the Winston-led offense, which bodes well for Woods if there are additional opportunities in the final four weeks of the season.