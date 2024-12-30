Michael Woods News: One catch in loss

Woods caught one of three targets for three yards in Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Dolphins in Week 17.

Woods was on the field for 86 percent of the offensive snaps, but once again, the playing time didn't translate into meaningful production. Since being signed to the active roster five games ago, Woods has operated as the de facto third wideout, played 83.1 percent of the snaps, but has just seven catches (18 targets) for 65 yards.