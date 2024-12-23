Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Michael Woods headshot

Michael Woods News: Shut out in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 23, 2024 at 7:22am

Woods did not record a catch on three targets in Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Bengals in Week 16.

Woods has operated as the No. 3 wideout the last four weeks, but there are limitations to his fantasy viability given Cleveland's unsteady quarterback play. He's caught six passes on 14 targets for 62 yards during his spike in playing time. His increase in snap count is directly related to the unavailability of Cedric Tillman (concussion). Whether Tillman eventually returns or not, Woods will audition over the final two weeks for a spot on what is expected to be an overhauled roster in 2025.

Michael Woods
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now