Michael Woods News: Shut out in loss

Woods did not record a catch on three targets in Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Bengals in Week 16.

Woods has operated as the No. 3 wideout the last four weeks, but there are limitations to his fantasy viability given Cleveland's unsteady quarterback play. He's caught six passes on 14 targets for 62 yards during his spike in playing time. His increase in snap count is directly related to the unavailability of Cedric Tillman (concussion). Whether Tillman eventually returns or not, Woods will audition over the final two weeks for a spot on what is expected to be an overhauled roster in 2025.