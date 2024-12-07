Michael Woods News: Signed to active roster

The Browns signed Woods from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Woods was elevated to the Browns' active roster for Week 13 against the Broncos, and he finished with three catches (on five targets) for 45 yards while playing 64 snaps on offense. With Cedric Tillman (concussion) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Woods will likely be on the field for three-wideout sets alongside Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore.