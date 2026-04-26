Michael Wortham News: Headed to Jacksonville
The Jaguars signed Wortham as an undrafted free agent Sunday.
Wortham had a career year during his lone season at Montana in 2025, catching 85 passes for 1,224 yards and 10 touchdowns. As Jacksonville's receiving room is already crowded, Wortham will likely face an uphill battle to make the team's final roster but could have a chance of making the practice squad.
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