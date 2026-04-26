Michael Wortham headshot

Michael Wortham News: Headed to Jacksonville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2026 at 2:00pm

The Jaguars signed Wortham as an undrafted free agent Sunday.

Wortham had a career year during his lone season at Montana in 2025, catching 85 passes for 1,224 yards and 10 touchdowns. As Jacksonville's receiving room is already crowded, Wortham will likely face an uphill battle to make the team's final roster but could have a chance of making the practice squad.

Michael Wortham
Jacksonville Jaguars
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