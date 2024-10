Clemons recorded two tackles (two solo) including 1.0 sacks during Sunday's 23-17 loss against the Vikings.

Clemons' 1.0 sacks in Week 5 brought his season total up to 2.5, which already ties the career high he set back in 2022. With Jermaine Johnson (Achilles) on injured reserve and Haason Reddick still missing time due to a contract dispute, Clemons' starting role doesn't appear to be going anywhere any time soon.