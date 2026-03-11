Micheal Clemons headshot

Micheal Clemons News: Signing with Indy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Clemons and the Colts have agreed to terms on a three-year deal, Mike Chappell of fox59.com reports.

The deal is reported to be a three-year, $17.5 million contract, with up to $18.5 million in total. Clemons produced 22 tackles (nine solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two passes defensed over 16 games in the 2025 regular season. The defensive end will likely play opposite Laiatu Latu in 2026, battling with 2025 second-rounder JT Tuimoloau for defensive snaps.

Micheal Clemons
Indianapolis Colts
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Micheal Clemons
