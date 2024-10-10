Mike Boone News: Back in Carolina

Boone signed with the Panthers' practice squad Thursday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Boone has bounced between Carolina's practice squad, active roster and free agency this season. He was most recently released from the 53-man roster Tuesday and hadn't suited up since Week 3 when he played just 15 snaps on special teams. In a corresponding move, the Panthers released Stephen Sullivan from the practice squad to make room for Boone.