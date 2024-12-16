Mike Boone News: Back to practice squad

Boone reverted to the Panthers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Boone was the Panthers' No. 2 running back Sunday behind Chubba Hubbard due to injuries to Jonathon Brooks (knee), Miles Sanders (ankle) and Raheem Blackshear (chest). Even with Velus Jones being limited to four special teams snaps, Boone ended the game playing just three of the Panthers' 55 offensive snaps and turned his two carries into 14 yards. Boone could be elevated for Week 16 against the Cardinals if Blackshear is unable to progress enough in his recovery to play.