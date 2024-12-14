Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mike Boone headshot

Mike Boone News: Elevated from practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

The Panthers have elevated Boone from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

The Panthers will be without Jonathon Brooks (knee), Miles Sanders (ankle) and Raheem Blackshear (chest), so Boone will operate as the No. 2 running back behind Chuba Hubbard on Sunday. Boone has four carries for seven yards across two games this season.

Mike Boone
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now