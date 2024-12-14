Mike Boone News: Elevated from practice squad
The Panthers have elevated Boone from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
The Panthers will be without Jonathon Brooks (knee), Miles Sanders (ankle) and Raheem Blackshear (chest), so Boone will operate as the No. 2 running back behind Chuba Hubbard on Sunday. Boone has four carries for seven yards across two games this season.
