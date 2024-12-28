Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mike Boone headshot

Mike Boone News: Joins active roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 28, 2024 at 11:37am

The Panthers signed Boone to their active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

With fellow running back Chuba Hubbard (calf) having landed on injured reserve, Boone will be needed for the Panthers' final two regular-season games. Per Gantt, Boone and Raheem Blackshear are in line handle backfield duties in Hubbard's absence, a context that makes Boone worth a roster dart for those scrambling for Week 17 running back help.

Mike Boone
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now