The Panthers released Boone on Tuesday.

Boone had appeared in just two of the Panthers' first five games, logging five offensive snaps and another 34 on special teams. He rushed four times for seven scoreless yards. Boone had been serving as Carolina's RB4 behind Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders and Raheem Blackshear. Boone is now 29 years old and will look for work elsewhere, though he's also a candidate to go to Carolina's practice squad.