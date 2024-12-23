Mike Boone News: Reverts to practice squad

Boone reverted to Carolina's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Boone served as the No. 3 running back behind Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear during the Panthers' 36-30 overtime win over the Cardinals due to Velus Jones (coach's decision) being a healthy inactive. Boone ended up playing 11 snaps (four on offense, seven on special teams) and turned his lone carry into one yard. Boone is eligible to be elevated to Carolina's active roster one more time during the regular season.