Mike Boone News: Sees five touches in Week 18

Boone rushed four times for 18 yards and caught his only target for minus-2 yards in Sunday's 44-38 overtime win over the Falcons.

The 29-year-old shared the Panthers' top backup running back duties with Raheem Blackshear, playing behind Miles Sanders, who returned from an ankle injury in the Week 18 win. However, Boone was outproduced by both Sanders and Blackshear, as they averaged 5.8 and 11.8 yards per touch, respectively, compared to Boone's 3.2. The veteran back finished his 2024 campaign with 51 rushing yards on 13 carries, appearing in just six games.